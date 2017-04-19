Common Pleas Foreclosure

Date Filed
April 12, 2017
Case Number
878799
Amount
$159,899.92
Case Type
Foreclosure
Judge
Judge N. Russo

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Deutsche Bank National Trust Co.
C/O Ocwen Loan Servicing Llc, 1661 Worthington Rd., Ste. 100
West Palm Beach, FL 33409

Plaintiff's Attorney

Maria Teresa Williams
Reisenfeld & Associates
3962 Red Bank Rd
Cincinnati OH 45227

Defendant

Madelyn R. Lee, etc., et al.
3672 Traynham Road
Shaker Heights Ohio 44122
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.14900 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
130.00 
Legal Frontage
50.00 
Average Depth
130 
Lot Square Ft.
6500 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 