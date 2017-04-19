Common Pleas Foreclosure
- Date Filed
- April 12, 2017
- Case Number
- 878799
- Amount
- $159,899.92
- Case Type
- Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge N. Russo
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Deutsche Bank National Trust Co.
C/O Ocwen Loan Servicing Llc, 1661 Worthington Rd., Ste. 100
West Palm Beach, FL 33409
Plaintiff's Attorney
Reisenfeld & Associates
3962 Red Bank Rd
Cincinnati OH 45227
Defendant
Madelyn R. Lee, etc., et al.
3672 Traynham RoadShaker Heights Ohio 44122
