Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
April 18, 2017
Case Number
13902
Amount
$14,467.30
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Adam David Jutte
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 West Lakeside Avenue
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Cleveland Heights Holding, LLC
432 Walnut St., Ste. 212
Cincinnati Ohio 45202
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS HOLDINGS, LL 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
16 
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
16 
Zoning Code
C2 
Zoning Use
RET- 
Tax Disrtict
460 
Use Area
23036 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
STORE W/ WALKUP APTS 
Neighborhood
35183 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.30600 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
150.50 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
13330 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
895
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
AVG
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1926
Effective Age
1950
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
7156
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
HWS
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
16
Living Units
16
Single Fixtures
18
Toilet Rooms
8
Total Fixtures
82
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
3
Wall Height
14

Building Use

Area
7156
Use Description
STGE WHSE BASEMENT
Description
BMT
Area
7156
Use Description
RETAIL-STORE
Description
1ST
Area
7156
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
2ND
Area
7156
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
UPP

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
AVG
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1926
Effective Age
1950
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
1568
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
HWS
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
0
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
0
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
1
Wall Height
14

Building Use

Area
1568
Use Description
STGE WHSE BASEMENT
Description
BMT
Area
1568
Use Description
RETAIL-STORE
Description
1ST
 