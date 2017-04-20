Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
April 18, 2017
Case Number
13903
Amount
$2,098.00
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Adam David Jutte
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 West Lakeside Avenue
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Jeffery R. Anderson, et al.
711 Twp Rd. 350
Sullivan Ohio 44880
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
2F 
Zoning Use
2F 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
6144 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
1-UNIT WHSE <75000SF 
Neighborhood
27073 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.08000 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
39.80 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
3485 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
SLB
Canopy
0
Condition
VP
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1929
Effective Age
1920
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
3132
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
UNH
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
0
Toilet Rooms
3
Total Fixtures
6
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
13

Building Use

Area
3132
Use Description
STORAGE WAREHOUSE
Description
1ST
Area
2150
Use Description
STORAGE WAREHOUSE
Description
2ND
Area
922
Use Description
OFFICE
Description
2ND
 