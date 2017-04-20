Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
April 18, 2017
Case Number
13907
Amount
$1,757.41
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Anthony John Giunta Jr.
Anthony J. Giunta, Jr.
25000 Euclid Avenue
Euclid OH 44117

Defendant

Meadmac Co., LLC, et al.
7779 Coachman Court
Brecksville Ohio 44141
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
MEADMAC CO. LLC 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.03100 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
21.80 
Legal Frontage
62.90 
Average Depth
21 
Lot Square Ft.
1369 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 