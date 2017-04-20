Common Pleas Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
April 13, 2017
Case Number
878871
Amount
$7,977.88
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge J. Russo

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Hannah Felicia Grossma Singerman
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Three C's Management and Development Corp., et al.
1313 East 89 Street
Cleveland Ohio 44106
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
THREE C'S MANAGEMENT AND DEVEL 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
2F 
Zoning Use
2F 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
6442 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
 
Neighborhood
26078 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.12700 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
107.70 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
5526 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
1073
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
F
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1904
Effective Age
1940
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
3221
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
UNH
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
6
Living Units
6
Single Fixtures
6
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
24
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
11

Building Use

Area
3221
Use Description
MULTI RES BSMT-UF
Description
BMT
Area
3221
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
1ST
Area
3221
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
2ND
 