Common Pleas Foreclosure
- Date Filed
- April 13, 2017
- Case Number
- 878894
- Amount
- $61,493.07
- Case Type
- Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge D. Gaul
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Citizens Bank, NA
10561 Telegraph Rd.Glen Allen Virginia 23059
Plaintiff's Attorney
Lerner, Sampson & Rothfuss
120 E 4th St, Ste 800
Cincinnati OH 45202
Defendant
John F. Kander, et al.
307 East 235th StreetEuclid Ohio 44123
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)
- Owner
-
- Class
- C
- Road Type
- PV
- Water
- MUN
- Gas
- Y
- Sewer
- SNS
- Electricity
- Y
- 1 Bedroom
- 1
- 2 Bedroom
- 0
- 3 Bedroom
- 1
- More Bedroom
- 0
- Efficiencies
- 0
- Units of Ref.
- 2
- Zoning Code
- U4
- Zoning Use
- RET-
- Tax Disrtict
- 410
- Use Area
- 2496
- Tax Abatement
-
- Tax Description
- STORE W/ WALKUP APTS
- Neighborhood
- 21079
- Total Buildings
- 1
- Acreage
- 0.18400
- Land Use
- PRIMARY
- Legal Depth
- 0.00
- Legal Frontage
- 69.20
- Average Depth
- 0
- Lot Square Ft.
- 8026
- Lot Shape
-
- Topography
- LV
Building Information
- AC Percent
- 0
- Average Unit Size
- 936
- Basement Type
- FUL
- Canopy
- 0
- Condition
- G
- Construction Class
- C
- Date Built
- 1941
- Effective Age
- 1956
- Exterior Walls
- BR
- Floor Area
- 1248
- Freezer/Cooler
- 0
- Freight Elevator
- 0
- Heat Type
- FHA
- Mezzinine Area
- 0
- Night Deposit
- 0
- Bathroooms
- 3
- Living Units
- 2
- Single Fixtures
- 7
- Toilet Rooms
- 2
- Total Fixtures
- 16
- Office Area
- 0
- Passenger Elevator
- 0
- Retail Area
- 0
- Sprinkler
- N
- Total Story Height
- 2
- Wall Height
- 10
Building Use
- Area
- 624
- Use Description
- STGE WHSE BASEMENT
- Description
- BMT
- Area
- 624
- Use Description
- RETAIL-STORE
- Description
- 1ST
- Area
- 624
- Use Description
- APARTMENTS
- Description
- 1ST
- Area
- 1248
- Use Description
- APARTMENTS
- Description
- 2ND