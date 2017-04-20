Common Pleas Tort-medical malpractice

Date Filed
April 13, 2017
Case Number
878898
Amount
$25,000.00
Case Type
Tort-medical malpractice
Judge
Judge M. Donnelly

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Kimberly Sinagra, et al.
2091 Baxterly Ave.
Lakewood Ohio 44107

Plaintiff's Attorney

Christopher Michael Mellino
The Mellino Law Firm, LLC
19704 Center Ridge Rd.
Rocky River OH 44116

Defendant

Westshore Primary Care Associates, Inc., etc., et al.
26908 Detroit Rd., Ste. 301
Westlake Ohio 44145
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 