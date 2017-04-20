Common Pleas Tort-medical malpractice
- Date Filed
- April 13, 2017
- Case Number
- 878898
- Amount
- $25,000.00
- Case Type
- Tort-medical malpractice
- Judge
- Judge M. Donnelly
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Kimberly Sinagra, et al.
2091 Baxterly Ave.Lakewood Ohio 44107
Plaintiff's Attorney
The Mellino Law Firm, LLC
19704 Center Ridge Rd.
Rocky River OH 44116
Defendant
Westshore Primary Care Associates, Inc., etc., et al.
26908 Detroit Rd., Ste. 301Westlake Ohio 44145
About your information and the public record.