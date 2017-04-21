Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
April 19, 2017
Case Number
13918
Amount
$68,275.10
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Adam David Jutte
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 West Lakeside Avenue
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Down River Specialties, Inc., et al.
4956 East 88th Street
Garfield Heights Ohio 44125
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
DOWN RIVER SPECIALTIES INC 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
LLR 
Zoning Use
COM- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
4600 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
NEIGHBORHOOD TAVERN 
Neighborhood
68212 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.10700 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
40.30 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
4649 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
SLB
Canopy
0
Condition
F
Construction Class
C
Date Built
0000
Effective Age
1920
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
4600
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
HWS
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
1
Toilet Rooms
2
Total Fixtures
5
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
1
Wall Height
12

Building Use

Area
4600
Use Description
RESTAURANT
Description
1ST
 