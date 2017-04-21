Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
April 19, 2017
Case Number
13919
Amount
$1,929.41
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Adam David Jutte
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 West Lakeside Avenue
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Monique Frasier, et al.
11715 Phillips Ave.
Cleveland Ohio 44108
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
SI 
Zoning Use
IND- 
Tax Disrtict
10 
Use Area
3950 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
NEIGHBORHOOD TAVERN 
Neighborhood
51077 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.10200 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
37.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
4440 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
987
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
F
Construction Class
D
Date Built
0000
Effective Age
1940
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
1975
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
2
Single Fixtures
0
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
14
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
12

Building Use

Area
1975
Use Description
REST-BSM-STG
Description
BMT
Area
1975
Use Description
RESTAURANT
Description
1ST
Area
1975
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
2ND
 