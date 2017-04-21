Common Pleas Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
April 14, 2017
Case Number
878935
Amount
$3,767.86
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge J. Synenberg

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Judith Elaine Walker Miles
Cuyahoga Co Prosecutor
Justice Center
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Elias Semaan, et al.
Co Pierre Semaan, 4525 Turney Rd
Cleveland, OH 44105
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
LR 
Zoning Use
RET- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
2562 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
FRANCHISE FOOD STORE 
Neighborhood
27075 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.27700 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
90.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
12060 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
SLB
Canopy
0
Condition
G
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1971
Effective Age
1985
Exterior Walls
B/C
Floor Area
2562
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
3
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
3
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
1
Wall Height
12

Building Use

Area
2562
Use Description
CONVENC-STOR
Description
1ST
 