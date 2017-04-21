Common Pleas Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
April 14, 2017
Case Number
878942
Amount
$734.12
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge D. Matia

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Anthony John Giunta Jr.
Anthony J. Giunta, Jr.
25000 Euclid Avenue
Euclid OH 44117

Defendant

Katrina Marie Hill, et al.
Co Jessica Davidson, Guardian, 9513 Prince Ave., Up
Cleveland, OH 44105
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
HILL, KATRINA MARIE 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.06900 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
100.00 
Legal Frontage
30.00 
Average Depth
100 
Lot Square Ft.
3000 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 