Common Pleas Tax Foreclosure
- Date Filed
- April 14, 2017
- Case Number
- 878942
- Amount
- $734.12
- Case Type
- Tax Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge D. Matia
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Anthony J. Giunta, Jr.
25000 Euclid Avenue
Euclid OH 44117
Defendant
Katrina Marie Hill, et al.
Co Jessica Davidson, Guardian, 9513 Prince Ave., Up
Cleveland, OH 44105
