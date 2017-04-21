Common Pleas Tort-misc
- Date Filed
- April 14, 2017
- Case Number
- 878951
- Amount
- $25,000.00
- Case Type
- Tort-misc
- Judge
- Judge K. Gallagher
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Ronald J. D'arcy-Clarke
19901 Van Aken Blvd., #102Shaker Heights Ohio 44122
Plaintiff's Attorney
Myers Law, LLC
600 East Granger Road
Cleveland OH 44131
Defendant
Funktion Design & Build, LLC, et al.
Co United States Corporation Agents, 3250 West Market Street, Ste. 205
Fairlawn, OH 44333
About your information and the public record.