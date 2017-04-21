Common Pleas Tort-misc

Date Filed
April 14, 2017
Case Number
878951
Amount
$25,000.00
Case Type
Tort-misc
Judge
Judge K. Gallagher

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Ronald J. D'arcy-Clarke
19901 Van Aken Blvd., #102
Shaker Heights Ohio 44122

Plaintiff's Attorney

Samantha Ann Vajskop
Myers Law, LLC
600 East Granger Road
Cleveland OH 44131

Defendant

Funktion Design & Build, LLC, et al.
Co United States Corporation Agents, 3250 West Market Street, Ste. 205
Fairlawn, OH 44333
