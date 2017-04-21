Common Pleas Foreclosure

Date Filed
April 14, 2017
Case Number
878955
Amount
$52,071,721.69
Case Type
Foreclosure
Judge
Judge J. Synenberg

Plaintiff

Filed by.
U.S. Bank, NA, etc.
C-Iii Asset Management, Llc, 5221 North O'connor Blvd., Ste. 600
Irving, TX 75039

Plaintiff's Attorney

Jonathan David Tebbs
Burr & Forman
511 Union Street
Nashville TN 37219

Defendant

Norman Rockwell Ohio, LLC, et al.
Paracorp Incorporated, 2140 South Dupont Highway
Camden, DE 19934
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
U-7 
Zoning Use
COM- 
Tax Disrtict
670 
Use Area
445618 
Tax Abatement
CRA 
Tax Description
ELEVATOR OFFCE >2 ST 
Neighborhood
31288 
Total Buildings
Acreage
35.92100 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
0.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
1564710 
Lot Shape
IRR 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
SLB
Canopy
0
Condition
G
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1994
Effective Age
1997
Exterior Walls
PRC
Floor Area
41322
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
0
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
54
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
2
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
Y
Total Story Height
3
Wall Height
14

Building Amenity

Measure
3
Type
EL17
Floor Level
ELEC PAS2-3K# 100FPM
Measure
3
Type
EL17
Floor Level
ELEC PAS2-3K# 100FPM

Building Use

Area
41322
Use Description
OFFICE
Description
1ST
Area
41322
Use Description
OFFICE
Description
2ND
Area
41322
Use Description
OFFICE
Description
UPP

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
SLB
Canopy
0
Condition
G
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1994
Effective Age
1997
Exterior Walls
PRC
Floor Area
5010
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
0
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
0
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
Y
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
14

Building Use

Area
5010
Use Description
OFFICE
Description
1ST
Area
5010
Use Description
OFFICE
Description
2ND

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
SLB
Canopy
0
Condition
G
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1994
Effective Age
1997
Exterior Walls
PRC
Floor Area
34596
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
0
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
46
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
2
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
Y
Total Story Height
3
Wall Height
14

Building Amenity

Measure
3
Type
EL17
Floor Level
ELEC PAS2-3K# 100FPM
Measure
3
Type
EL17
Floor Level
ELEC PAS2-3K# 100FPM

Building Use

Area
34596
Use Description
OFFICE
Description
1ST
Area
34596
Use Description
OFFICE
Description
2ND
Area
34596
Use Description
OFFICE
Description
UPP

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
SLB
Canopy
0
Condition
G
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1994
Effective Age
1997
Exterior Walls
PRC
Floor Area
34596
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
0
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
56
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
2
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
Y
Total Story Height
3
Wall Height
14

Building Amenity

Measure
3
Type
EL17
Floor Level
ELEC PAS2-3K# 100FPM
Measure
3
Type
EL17
Floor Level
ELEC PAS2-3K# 100FPM

Building Use

Area
34596
Use Description
OFFICE
Description
1ST
Area
34596
Use Description
OFFICE
Description
2ND
Area
34596
Use Description
OFFICE
Description
UPP

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
SLB
Canopy
0
Condition
G
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1994
Effective Age
1997
Exterior Walls
PRC
Floor Area
3108
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
0
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
0
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
Total Story Height
1
Wall Height
12

Building Use

Area
3108
Use Description
OFFICE
Description
1ST

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
SLB
Canopy
0
Condition
G
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1994
Effective Age
1997
Exterior Walls
PRC
Floor Area
31467
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
0
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
42
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
2
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
Y
Total Story Height
3
Wall Height
14

Building Amenity

Measure
3
Type
EL17
Floor Level
ELEC PAS2-3K# 100FPM
Measure
3
Type
EL17
Floor Level
ELEC PAS2-3K# 100FPM

Building Use

Area
31467
Use Description
OFFICE
Description
1ST
Area
31467
Use Description
OFFICE
Description
2ND
Area
31467
Use Description
OFFICE
Description
UPP

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
SLB
Canopy
0
Condition
G
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1994
Effective Age
1997
Exterior Walls
PRC
Floor Area
6554
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
0
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
0
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
Total Story Height
1
Wall Height
20

Building Use

Area
6554
Use Description
MOTEL
Description
1ST
 