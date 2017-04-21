Common Pleas Foreclosure
- Date Filed
- April 14, 2017
- Case Number
- 878955
- Amount
- $52,071,721.69
- Case Type
- Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge J. Synenberg
Plaintiff
Filed by.
U.S. Bank, NA, etc.
C-Iii Asset Management, Llc, 5221 North O'connor Blvd., Ste. 600
Irving, TX 75039
Plaintiff's Attorney
Burr & Forman
511 Union Street
Nashville TN 37219
Defendant
Norman Rockwell Ohio, LLC, et al.
Paracorp Incorporated, 2140 South Dupont Highway
Camden, DE 19934
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)
- Owner
-
- Class
- C
- Road Type
- PV
- Water
- MUN
- Gas
- Y
- Sewer
- SNS
- Electricity
- Y
- 1 Bedroom
- 0
- 2 Bedroom
- 0
- 3 Bedroom
- 0
- More Bedroom
- 0
- Efficiencies
- 0
- Units of Ref.
- 0
- Zoning Code
- U-7
- Zoning Use
- COM-
- Tax Disrtict
- 670
- Use Area
- 445618
- Tax Abatement
- CRA
- Tax Description
- ELEVATOR OFFCE >2 ST
- Neighborhood
- 31288
- Total Buildings
- 6
- Acreage
- 35.92100
- Land Use
- PRIMARY
- Legal Depth
- 0.00
- Legal Frontage
- 0.00
- Average Depth
- 0
- Lot Square Ft.
- 1564710
- Lot Shape
- IRR
- Topography
- LV
Building Information
- AC Percent
- 0
- Average Unit Size
- 0
- Basement Type
- SLB
- Canopy
- 0
- Condition
- G
- Construction Class
- C
- Date Built
- 1994
- Effective Age
- 1997
- Exterior Walls
- PRC
- Floor Area
- 41322
- Freezer/Cooler
- 0
- Freight Elevator
- 0
- Heat Type
- FHA
- Mezzinine Area
- 0
- Night Deposit
- 0
- Bathroooms
- 0
- Living Units
- 0
- Single Fixtures
- 0
- Toilet Rooms
- 0
- Total Fixtures
- 54
- Office Area
- 0
- Passenger Elevator
- 2
- Retail Area
- 0
- Sprinkler
- Y
- Total Story Height
- 3
- Wall Height
- 14
Building Amenity
- Measure
- 3
- Type
- EL17
- Floor Level
- ELEC PAS2-3K# 100FPM
- Measure
- 3
- Type
- EL17
- Floor Level
- ELEC PAS2-3K# 100FPM
Building Use
- Area
- 41322
- Use Description
- OFFICE
- Description
- 1ST
- Area
- 41322
- Use Description
- OFFICE
- Description
- 2ND
- Area
- 41322
- Use Description
- OFFICE
- Description
- UPP
Building Information
- AC Percent
- 0
- Average Unit Size
- 0
- Basement Type
- SLB
- Canopy
- 0
- Condition
- G
- Construction Class
- C
- Date Built
- 1994
- Effective Age
- 1997
- Exterior Walls
- PRC
- Floor Area
- 5010
- Freezer/Cooler
- 0
- Freight Elevator
- 0
- Heat Type
- FHA
- Mezzinine Area
- 0
- Night Deposit
- 0
- Bathroooms
- 0
- Living Units
- 0
- Single Fixtures
- 0
- Toilet Rooms
- 0
- Total Fixtures
- 0
- Office Area
- 0
- Passenger Elevator
- 0
- Retail Area
- 0
- Sprinkler
- Y
- Total Story Height
- 2
- Wall Height
- 14
Building Use
- Area
- 5010
- Use Description
- OFFICE
- Description
- 1ST
- Area
- 5010
- Use Description
- OFFICE
- Description
- 2ND
Building Information
- AC Percent
- 0
- Average Unit Size
- 0
- Basement Type
- SLB
- Canopy
- 0
- Condition
- G
- Construction Class
- C
- Date Built
- 1994
- Effective Age
- 1997
- Exterior Walls
- PRC
- Floor Area
- 34596
- Freezer/Cooler
- 0
- Freight Elevator
- 0
- Heat Type
- FHA
- Mezzinine Area
- 0
- Night Deposit
- 0
- Bathroooms
- 0
- Living Units
- 0
- Single Fixtures
- 0
- Toilet Rooms
- 0
- Total Fixtures
- 46
- Office Area
- 0
- Passenger Elevator
- 2
- Retail Area
- 0
- Sprinkler
- Y
- Total Story Height
- 3
- Wall Height
- 14
Building Amenity
- Measure
- 3
- Type
- EL17
- Floor Level
- ELEC PAS2-3K# 100FPM
- Measure
- 3
- Type
- EL17
- Floor Level
- ELEC PAS2-3K# 100FPM
Building Use
- Area
- 34596
- Use Description
- OFFICE
- Description
- 1ST
- Area
- 34596
- Use Description
- OFFICE
- Description
- 2ND
- Area
- 34596
- Use Description
- OFFICE
- Description
- UPP
Building Information
- AC Percent
- 0
- Average Unit Size
- 0
- Basement Type
- SLB
- Canopy
- 0
- Condition
- G
- Construction Class
- C
- Date Built
- 1994
- Effective Age
- 1997
- Exterior Walls
- PRC
- Floor Area
- 34596
- Freezer/Cooler
- 0
- Freight Elevator
- 0
- Heat Type
- FHA
- Mezzinine Area
- 0
- Night Deposit
- 0
- Bathroooms
- 0
- Living Units
- 0
- Single Fixtures
- 0
- Toilet Rooms
- 0
- Total Fixtures
- 56
- Office Area
- 0
- Passenger Elevator
- 2
- Retail Area
- 0
- Sprinkler
- Y
- Total Story Height
- 3
- Wall Height
- 14
Building Amenity
- Measure
- 3
- Type
- EL17
- Floor Level
- ELEC PAS2-3K# 100FPM
- Measure
- 3
- Type
- EL17
- Floor Level
- ELEC PAS2-3K# 100FPM
Building Use
- Area
- 34596
- Use Description
- OFFICE
- Description
- 1ST
- Area
- 34596
- Use Description
- OFFICE
- Description
- 2ND
- Area
- 34596
- Use Description
- OFFICE
- Description
- UPP
Building Information
- AC Percent
- 0
- Average Unit Size
- 0
- Basement Type
- SLB
- Canopy
- 0
- Condition
- G
- Construction Class
- C
- Date Built
- 1994
- Effective Age
- 1997
- Exterior Walls
- PRC
- Floor Area
- 3108
- Freezer/Cooler
- 0
- Freight Elevator
- 0
- Heat Type
- FHA
- Mezzinine Area
- 0
- Night Deposit
- 0
- Bathroooms
- 0
- Living Units
- 0
- Single Fixtures
- 0
- Toilet Rooms
- 0
- Total Fixtures
- 0
- Office Area
- 0
- Passenger Elevator
- 0
- Retail Area
- 0
- Sprinkler
- Total Story Height
- 1
- Wall Height
- 12
Building Use
- Area
- 3108
- Use Description
- OFFICE
- Description
- 1ST
Building Information
- AC Percent
- 0
- Average Unit Size
- 0
- Basement Type
- SLB
- Canopy
- 0
- Condition
- G
- Construction Class
- C
- Date Built
- 1994
- Effective Age
- 1997
- Exterior Walls
- PRC
- Floor Area
- 31467
- Freezer/Cooler
- 0
- Freight Elevator
- 0
- Heat Type
- FHA
- Mezzinine Area
- 0
- Night Deposit
- 0
- Bathroooms
- 0
- Living Units
- 0
- Single Fixtures
- 0
- Toilet Rooms
- 0
- Total Fixtures
- 42
- Office Area
- 0
- Passenger Elevator
- 2
- Retail Area
- 0
- Sprinkler
- Y
- Total Story Height
- 3
- Wall Height
- 14
Building Amenity
- Measure
- 3
- Type
- EL17
- Floor Level
- ELEC PAS2-3K# 100FPM
- Measure
- 3
- Type
- EL17
- Floor Level
- ELEC PAS2-3K# 100FPM
Building Use
- Area
- 31467
- Use Description
- OFFICE
- Description
- 1ST
- Area
- 31467
- Use Description
- OFFICE
- Description
- 2ND
- Area
- 31467
- Use Description
- OFFICE
- Description
- UPP
Building Information
- AC Percent
- 0
- Average Unit Size
- 0
- Basement Type
- SLB
- Canopy
- 0
- Condition
- G
- Construction Class
- C
- Date Built
- 1994
- Effective Age
- 1997
- Exterior Walls
- PRC
- Floor Area
- 6554
- Freezer/Cooler
- 0
- Freight Elevator
- 0
- Heat Type
- FHA
- Mezzinine Area
- 0
- Night Deposit
- 0
- Bathroooms
- 0
- Living Units
- 0
- Single Fixtures
- 0
- Toilet Rooms
- 0
- Total Fixtures
- 0
- Office Area
- 0
- Passenger Elevator
- 0
- Retail Area
- 0
- Sprinkler
- Total Story Height
- 1
- Wall Height
- 20
Building Use
- Area
- 6554
- Use Description
- MOTEL
- Description
- 1ST