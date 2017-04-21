Common Pleas Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
April 17, 2017
Case Number
878972
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge J. Synenberg

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Woods Cove Iv, LLC
P. O. Box 7055
Beverly Hills, CA 90212

Plaintiff's Attorney

Andrew Michael Tomko
Sandhu Law Group, LLC
1213 Prospect Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115

Defendant

Bruno Disiena, et al.
10741 Benley Dr.
North Royalton Ohio 44133
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
2F 
Zoning Use
2F 
Tax Disrtict
10 
Use Area
2713 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
STORE W/ WALKUP APTS 
Neighborhood
50077 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.09000 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
32.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
3917 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
762
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
G
Construction Class
D
Date Built
0000
Effective Age
1960
Exterior Walls
B/M
Floor Area
2159
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
2
Living Units
2
Single Fixtures
1
Toilet Rooms
2
Total Fixtures
11
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
9

Building Use

Area
554
Use Description
STGE WHSE BASEMENT
Description
BMT
Area
2159
Use Description
RESTAURANT
Description
1ST
Area
554
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
2ND
 