Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
April 20, 2017
Case Number
13922
Amount
$439.05
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Michael Alfred Kenny Jr.
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario St 9th Floor
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Regina Foundation, Inc., et al.
One Bratenahl Place, #105
Bratenahl Ohio 44108
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
LR 
Zoning Use
RET- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
2240 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
STORE W/ WALKUP APTS 
Neighborhood
27075 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.11700 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
150.00 
Legal Frontage
34.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
5100 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
960
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
PR
Construction Class
D
Date Built
0000
Effective Age
1930
Exterior Walls
FR
Floor Area
960
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
UNH
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
1
Living Units
1
Single Fixtures
1
Toilet Rooms
1
Total Fixtures
6
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
12

Building Use

Area
1120
Use Description
STGE WHSE BASEMENT
Description
BMT
Area
960
Use Description
RETAIL-STORE
Description
1ST
Area
1120
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
2ND
 