Common Pleas Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
April 17, 2017
Case Number
878988
Amount
$182.60
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge M. Donnelly

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Adam David Jutte
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 West Lakeside Avenue
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Syed Waliullah, et al.
11720 Edgewater Dr., Unit 511
Lakewood Ohio 44107
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Cama Data Not Available for this property.

 