Common Pleas Tax Foreclosure
- Date Filed
- April 17, 2017
- Case Number
- 878988
- Amount
- $182.60
- Case Type
- Tax Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge M. Donnelly
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 West Lakeside Avenue
Cleveland OH 44113
Defendant
Syed Waliullah, et al.
11720 Edgewater Dr., Unit 511Lakewood Ohio 44107
