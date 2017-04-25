Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
April 21, 2017
Case Number
13926
Amount
$329.67
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Judith Elaine Walker Miles
Cuyahoga Co Prosecutor
Justice Center
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

St. Marks Methodist Episcopal Church, et al.
12323 Edmonton Ave
Cleveland Ohio 44108
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
LR 
Zoning Use
RET- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
2858 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
 
Neighborhood
27073 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.08400 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
34.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
3638 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
PR
Construction Class
D
Date Built
1910
Effective Age
1930
Exterior Walls
FR
Floor Area
2051
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
1
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
0
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
3
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
11

Building Use

Area
2029
Use Description
STGE WHSE BASEMENT
Description
BMT
Area
2051
Use Description
CHURCH
Description
1ST
Area
807
Use Description
CHURCH
Description
2ND
 