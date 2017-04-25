Common Pleas Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
April 18, 2017
Case Number
879033
Amount
$945.75
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge T. McCormick

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Matthew Harrison Grabenstein
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Property River, LLC
3705 Lee Rd., Ste. 100
Shaker Heights Ohio 44120
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
SEGER, FRANK A JR 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.14500 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
140.00 
Legal Frontage
45.00 
Average Depth
140 
Lot Square Ft.
6300 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 