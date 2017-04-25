Common Pleas Tax Foreclosure
- Date Filed
- April 18, 2017
- Case Number
- 879035
- Amount
- $4,660.94
- Case Type
- Tax Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge J. O'Donnell
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113
Defendant
Blue Low Homes, LLC
1738 Noble RoadEast Cleveland Ohio 44112
