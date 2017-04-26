Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
April 24, 2017
Case Number
13931
Amount
$10,362.93
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Judith Elaine Walker Miles
Cuyahoga Co Prosecutor
Justice Center
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Unknown Heirs of Charles R. Ettenger, et al.
Address unknown
Address unknown
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
10 
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
LR 
Zoning Use
RET- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
2376 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
NEIGHBORHOOD TAVERN 
Neighborhood
27073 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.16500 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
120.00 
Legal Frontage
60.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
7200 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
1188
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
F
Construction Class
D
Date Built
0000
Effective Age
1940
Exterior Walls
B/F
Floor Area
1188
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
UNH
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
1
Single Fixtures
9
Toilet Rooms
1
Total Fixtures
9
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
10

Building Use

Area
1188
Use Description
REST-BSM-STG
Description
BMT
Area
1188
Use Description
RESTAURANT
Description
1ST
Area
1188
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
2ND
 