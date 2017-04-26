Common Pleas Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
April 19, 2017
Case Number
879123
Amount
$6,041.98
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge B. Sheehan

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Gregory Bernard Rowinski
Gregory B. Rowinski
13810 Carpenter Road
Garfield Hts. OH 44125-5128

Defendant

Cherry Tree Enterprises
6817 Clement Ave.
Cleveland Ohio 44105
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
CHERRY TREE ENTERPRISES 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
2F 
Zoning Use
2F 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
1708 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
STORE W/ WALKUP APTS 
Neighborhood
27071 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.13800 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
36.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
6000 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
448
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
F
Construction Class
D
Date Built
0000
Effective Age
1940
Exterior Walls
MTL
Floor Area
1260
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
1
Living Units
1
Single Fixtures
2
Toilet Rooms
2
Total Fixtures
9
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
12

Building Use

Area
924
Use Description
STGE WHSE BASEMENT
Description
BMT
Area
630
Use Description
RESTAURANT
Description
1ST
Area
630
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
1ST
Area
448
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
2ND
 