Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
April 25, 2017
Case Number
13940
Amount
$4,311.83
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Adam David Jutte
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 West Lakeside Avenue
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Victor Barrera, et al.
1803 E. 87 St
Cleveland Ohio 44106
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
BARRERA, VICTOR 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
MF-2 
Zoning Use
APT- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
2640 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
4- 6 UNIT APARTMENTS 
Neighborhood
26073 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.18800 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
12.20 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
8172 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
660
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
F
Construction Class
C
Date Built
0000
Effective Age
1930
Exterior Walls
FR
Floor Area
1320
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
3
Living Units
4
Single Fixtures
3
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
12
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
8

Building Use

Area
1320
Use Description
MULTI RES BSMT-UF
Description
BMT
Area
1320
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
1ST
Area
1320
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
2ND
 