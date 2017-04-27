Common Pleas Foreclosure
- Date Filed
- April 20, 2017
- Case Number
- 879185
- Amount
- $78,466.22
- Case Type
- Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge S. Gall
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Huntington National Bank
2361 Morse Rd., Nc2w67
Columbus, OH 43229
Plaintiff's Attorney
Weltman, Weinberg & Reis Co, L.P.A.
323 West Lakeside Avenue
Cleveland OH 44113-1099
Defendant
Betty J. Considine, et al.
6488 White RoadMayfield Ohio 44143
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)
- Owner
-
- Class
- C
- Road Type
- PV
- Water
- MUN
- Gas
- Y
- Sewer
- SNS
- Electricity
- Y
- 1 Bedroom
- 0
- 2 Bedroom
- 0
- 3 Bedroom
- 0
- More Bedroom
- 0
- Efficiencies
- 0
- Units of Ref.
- 0
- Zoning Code
- C-2
- Zoning Use
- RET-
- Tax Disrtict
- 470
- Use Area
- 2920
- Tax Abatement
-
- Tax Description
- OTHER RETAIL NEC
- Neighborhood
- 29083
- Total Buildings
- 1
- Acreage
- 0.17700
- Land Use
- PRIMARY
- Legal Depth
- 0.00
- Legal Frontage
- 50.20
- Average Depth
- 0
- Lot Square Ft.
- 7729
- Lot Shape
-
- Topography
- LV
Building Information
- AC Percent
- 0
- Average Unit Size
- 0
- Basement Type
- FUL
- Canopy
- 0
- Condition
- AVG
- Construction Class
- C
- Date Built
- 1928
- Effective Age
- 1950
- Exterior Walls
- BR
- Floor Area
- 2920
- Freezer/Cooler
- 0
- Freight Elevator
- 0
- Heat Type
- FHA
- Mezzinine Area
- 0
- Night Deposit
- 0
- Bathroooms
- 0
- Living Units
- 0
- Single Fixtures
- 1
- Toilet Rooms
- 3
- Total Fixtures
- 7
- Office Area
- 0
- Passenger Elevator
- 0
- Retail Area
- 0
- Sprinkler
- N
- Total Story Height
- 1
- Wall Height
- 12
Building Use
- Area
- 2920
- Use Description
- RETAIL-STORE
- Description
- 1ST