Common Pleas Foreclosure

Date Filed
April 20, 2017
Case Number
879185
Amount
$78,466.22
Case Type
Foreclosure
Judge
Judge S. Gall

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Huntington National Bank
2361 Morse Rd., Nc2w67
Columbus, OH 43229

Plaintiff's Attorney

Larry Roy Rothenberg
Weltman, Weinberg & Reis Co, L.P.A.
323 West Lakeside Avenue
Cleveland OH 44113-1099

Defendant

Betty J. Considine, et al.
6488 White Road
Mayfield Ohio 44143
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
C-2 
Zoning Use
RET- 
Tax Disrtict
470 
Use Area
2920 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
OTHER RETAIL NEC 
Neighborhood
29083 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.17700 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
50.20 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
7729 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
AVG
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1928
Effective Age
1950
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
2920
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
1
Toilet Rooms
3
Total Fixtures
7
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
1
Wall Height
12

Building Use

Area
2920
Use Description
RETAIL-STORE
Description
1ST
 