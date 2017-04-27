Common Pleas Foreclosure

Date Filed
April 20, 2017
Case Number
879197
Amount
$92,698.64
Case Type
Foreclosure
Judge
Judge J. Russo

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Bank of New York Mellon
C/O Bayview Loan Servicing, Llc, 4425 Ponce De Leon Blvd., 5th Floor
Coral Gables, FL 33146

Plaintiff's Attorney

Ted Alan Humbert
The Law Offices of John D Clunk Co LPA
4500 Courthouse Blvd
Stow OH 44224

Defendant

Wanda M. Conley, etc., et al.
4048 Wilmington Road
South Euclid Ohio 44121
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
CONLEY, WANDA M. 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.12400 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
135.00 
Legal Frontage
40.00 
Average Depth
135 
Lot Square Ft.
5400 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 