Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
April 27, 2017
Case Number
13953
Amount
$704.95
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Hannah Felicia Grossma Singerman
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Jacinta A. Ibe, et al.
1110 E. 171st Street
Cleveland Ohio 44119
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
GR 
Zoning Use
COM- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
10656 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
OTHER COMMERCIAL NEC 
Neighborhood
27073 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.40100 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
1131.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
17455 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
SLB
Canopy
0
Condition
AVG
Construction Class
D
Date Built
1920
Effective Age
1950
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
2736
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
2
Toilet Rooms
1
Total Fixtures
4
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
1
Wall Height
14

Building Use

Area
2736
Use Description
RETAIL-STORE
Description
1ST

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
SLB
Canopy
0
Condition
AVG
Construction Class
D
Date Built
1920
Effective Age
1950
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
5328
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
UNH
Mezzinine Area
3195
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
2
Toilet Rooms
1
Total Fixtures
4
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
1
Wall Height
18

Building Use

Area
5328
Use Description
INDUST-MFCTR
Description
1ST

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
SLB
Canopy
0
Condition
AVG
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1920
Effective Age
1950
Exterior Walls
CB
Floor Area
2592
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
UNH
Mezzinine Area
150
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
0
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
0
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
1
Wall Height
13

Building Use

Area
2592
Use Description
STORAGE WAREHOUSE
Description
1ST
 