Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
April 27, 2017
Case Number
13959
Amount
$961.84
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Anthony John Giunta Jr.
Anthony J. Giunta, Jr.
25000 Euclid Avenue
Euclid OH 44117

Defendant

Frank Reda, et al.
1135 Thornhill Dr.
Cleveland Ohio 44108
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
LAWRENCE PROPERTIES AND REHAB 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.08600 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
83.00 
Legal Frontage
45.00 
Average Depth
83 
Lot Square Ft.
3735 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 