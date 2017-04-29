Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
April 27, 2017
Case Number
13962
Amount
$3,067.40
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Michael Alfred Kenny Jr.
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario St 9th Floor
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Samuel White, LLC, et al.
3411 Perkins Ave., 3rd Floor
Cleveland Ohio 44114
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
GR 
Zoning Use
COM- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
 
Neighborhood
26077 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.36000 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
150.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
15686 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
PR
Construction Class
C
Date Built
0000
Effective Age
1930
Exterior Walls
B/C
Floor Area
22500
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
N
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
0
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
0
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
15

Building Use

Area
1580
Use Description
SCHOOL
Description
1ST
Area
1448
Use Description
SCHOOL
Description
2ND

Building Use

Area
17700
Use Description
CHURCH
Description
1ST
 