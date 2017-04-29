Common Pleas Foreclosure

Date Filed
April 24, 2017
Case Number
879338
Amount
$55,326.60
Case Type
Foreclosure
Judge
Judge J. O'Donnell

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Deutsche Bank National Trust Co., etc.
C/O Ocwen Loan Servicing, Llc, 1661 Worthington Rd, Ste. 100
West Palm Beach, FL 33409

Plaintiff's Attorney

Carrie Lynn Davis
Reisenfeld & Associates
3962 Red Bank Rd
Cincinnati OH 45227

Defendant

Geneva G. Myers, etc., et al.
4082 East 78th Street
Cleveland Ohio 44105
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.16500 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
180.00 
Legal Frontage
40.00 
Average Depth
180 
Lot Square Ft.
7200 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 