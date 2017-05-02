Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
April 28, 2017
Case Number
13972
Amount
$1,782.97
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Matthew Harrison Grabenstein
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

MP Investing, LLC
1300 East 143rd Street
East Cleveland Ohio 44112
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
WAGNER, BARNARD 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.08300 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
100.00 
Legal Frontage
36.00 
Average Depth
100 
Lot Square Ft.
3600 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
RO 
 