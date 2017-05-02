Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
April 28, 2017
Case Number
13981
Amount
$1,771.99
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Matthew Harrison Grabenstein
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Donald Singer, et al.
13800 Miles Ave
Cleveland Ohio 44105
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
 
Water
 
Gas
 
Sewer
 
Electricity
 
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
GR 
Zoning Use
COM- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
COMM PARKING LOT 
Neighborhood
27073 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.14800 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
161.30 
Legal Frontage
40.20 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
6440 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
RO 
 