Common Pleas Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
April 25, 2017
Case Number
879398
Amount
$2,239.74
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge J. Synenberg

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Hannah Felicia Grossma Singerman
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Phillip E. Prince, et al.
13804 Southview Ave.
Cleveland Ohio 44120
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.13800 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
120.00 
Legal Frontage
44.00 
Average Depth
120 
Lot Square Ft.
6000 
Lot Shape
IRR 
Topography
LV 
 