Common Pleas Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
April 25, 2017
Case Number
879412
Amount
$2,070.46
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge M. Jackson

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Anthony John Giunta Jr.
Anthony J. Giunta, Jr.
25000 Euclid Avenue
Euclid OH 44117

Defendant

COCI Management, Inc., et al.
P. O. Box 605517
Cleveland, OH 44105
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
Coci Management ,Inc., An 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
2F 
Zoning Use
2F 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
2946 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
4- 6 UNIT APARTMENTS 
Neighborhood
27075 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.12900 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
140.00 
Legal Frontage
40.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
5600 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
735
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
F
Construction Class
D
Date Built
1910
Effective Age
1940
Exterior Walls
FR
Floor Area
1538
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
4
Living Units
4
Single Fixtures
19
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
19
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
9

Building Use

Area
1408
Use Description
MULTI RES BSMT-UF
Description
BMT
Area
1538
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
1ST
Area
1408
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
2ND
 