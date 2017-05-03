Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
May 1, 2017
Case Number
13993
Amount
$3,196.53
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Michael Alfred Kenny Jr.
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario St 9th Floor
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Donald Singer, et al.
13800 Miles Ave
Cleveland Ohio 44105
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
GR 
Zoning Use
COM- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
COMM PARKING LOT 
Neighborhood
27073 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.31400 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
161.30 
Legal Frontage
85.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
13685 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 
 