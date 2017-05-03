Common Pleas Tort-medical malpractice
- Date Filed
- April 26, 2017
- Case Number
- 879458
- Amount
- $25,000.00
- Case Type
- Tort-medical malpractice
- Judge
- Judge K. Sutula
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Executor of The Estate of Darrell Baon, etc.
1369 Kenilworth Ave.Lakewood Ohio 44107
Plaintiff's Attorney
Shapero & Roloff Co., LPA
1350 Euclid Ave., Ste 1550
Cleveland OH 44115
Defendant
Fairview Hospital, et al.
4400 Easton Commons Way, Ste. 125Columbus Ohio 43219
About your information and the public record.