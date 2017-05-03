Common Pleas Tort-medical malpractice

Date Filed
April 26, 2017
Case Number
879458
Amount
$25,000.00
Case Type
Tort-medical malpractice
Judge
Judge K. Sutula

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Executor of The Estate of Darrell Baon, etc.
1369 Kenilworth Ave.
Lakewood Ohio 44107

Plaintiff's Attorney

Abby L. Botnick
Shapero & Roloff Co., LPA
1350 Euclid Ave., Ste 1550
Cleveland OH 44115

Defendant

Fairview Hospital, et al.
4400 Easton Commons Way, Ste. 125
Columbus Ohio 43219
