Common Pleas Foreclosure
- Date Filed
- April 27, 2017
- Case Number
- 879526
- Amount
- $167,014.00
- Case Type
- Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge B. Corrigan
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Federal National Mortgage Association
International Plaza Ii, 14221 Dallas Parkway, Ste. 1000
Dallas, TX 75254
Plaintiff's Attorney
Manley Deas Kochalski LLC
230 West Huron Road
Cleveland OH 44113
Defendant
William R. Henzey, et al.
9354 Rolling Brook CircleOlmsted Falls OH 44138
