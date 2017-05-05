Common Pleas Foreclosure

Date Filed
April 27, 2017
Case Number
879526
Amount
$167,014.00
Case Type
Foreclosure
Judge
Judge B. Corrigan

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Federal National Mortgage Association
International Plaza Ii, 14221 Dallas Parkway, Ste. 1000
Dallas, TX 75254

Plaintiff's Attorney

John Eli Codrea
Manley Deas Kochalski LLC
230 West Huron Road
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

William R. Henzey, et al.
9354 Rolling Brook Circle
Olmsted Falls OH 44138
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
1.27000 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
232.20 
Legal Frontage
50.00 
Average Depth
281 
Lot Square Ft.
55321 
Lot Shape
IRR 
Topography
LV 
 