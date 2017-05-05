Common Pleas Tort-medical malpractice
- Date Filed
- April 28, 2017
- Case Number
- 879573
- Amount
- $75,000.00
- Case Type
- Tort-medical malpractice
- Judge
- Judge N. McDonnell
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Roberta Rocco, et al.
2237 W. 11th St.Cleveland Ohio 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Spangenberg, Shibley & Liber LLP
1001 Lakeside Ave. E.
Cleveland OH 44114
Defendant
University Hospitals Health System, Inc., et al.
3605 Warrensville Center Rd., #2315Shaker Heights Ohio 44122
