Common Pleas Tort-medical malpractice

Date Filed
April 28, 2017
Case Number
879573
Amount
$75,000.00
Case Type
Tort-medical malpractice
Judge
Judge N. McDonnell

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Roberta Rocco, et al.
2237 W. 11th St.
Cleveland Ohio 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Dennis Robert Lansdowne
Spangenberg, Shibley & Liber LLP
1001 Lakeside Ave. E.
Cleveland OH 44114

Defendant

University Hospitals Health System, Inc., et al.
3605 Warrensville Center Rd., #2315
Shaker Heights Ohio 44122
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 