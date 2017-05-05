Common Pleas Foreclosure

Date Filed
April 28, 2017
Case Number
879584
Amount
$42,500.00
Case Type
Foreclosure
Judge
Judge K. Sutula

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Equity Trust Co., etc.
Co Lake City Servicing, 1121 East Mullan Ave., Ste. 200
Coeur D'alene, ID 83814

Plaintiff's Attorney

Peter Louis Mehler
Reimer Law Co.
30455 Solon Road
Solon OH 44139

Defendant

D-V.I.P. Enterprizes, LLC, et al.
14755 Euclid Ave.
East Cleveland Ohio 44112
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
FIRST PYRAMID INVESTMENT GROUP 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
LR 
Zoning Use
RET- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
4052 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
4- 6 UNIT APARTMENTS 
Neighborhood
22073 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.10600 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
40.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
4600 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
950
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
AVG
Construction Class
C
Date Built
0000
Effective Age
1950
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
1896
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
HWS
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
3
Living Units
3
Single Fixtures
10
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
19
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
10

Building Use

Area
2008
Use Description
MULTI RES BSMT-UF
Description
BMT
Area
1022
Use Description
RETAIL-STORE
Description
1ST
Area
1022
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
1ST
Area
2008
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
2ND
 