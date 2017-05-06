Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
May 4, 2017
Case Number
14006
Amount
$16,905.94
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Adam David Jutte
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 West Lakeside Avenue
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Embassy Realty Investment, Inc., et al.
16705 Ridgetown Dr
Cleveland, OH 44128
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
EMBASSY REALTY INVESTMENT, INC 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
LR 
Zoning Use
RET- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
1680 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
DETACHD STORE<7500SF 
Neighborhood
27073 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.10900 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
76.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
4750 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
SLB
Canopy
0
Condition
PR
Construction Class
D
Date Built
1951
Effective Age
1962
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
1680
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
UNH
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
6
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
6
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
1
Wall Height
14

Building Use

Area
1680
Use Description
RETAIL-STORE
Description
1ST
 