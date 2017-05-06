Common Pleas Foreclosure
- Date Filed
- May 1, 2017
- Case Number
- 879608
- Amount
- $69,625.42
- Case Type
- Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge S. Friedman
Plaintiff
Filed by.
U.S. Bank Trust, NA
C/O Caliber Home Loans, 13801 Wireless Way
Oklahoma City, OK 73134
Plaintiff's Attorney
Sandhu Law Group, LLC
1213 Prospect Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115
Defendant
Paul Kapczuk, Jr., et al.
2119 West 10th StreetCleveland Ohio 44113
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)
- Owner
-
- Class
- C
- Road Type
- PV
- Water
- MUN
- Gas
- Y
- Sewer
- SNS
- Electricity
- Y
- 1 Bedroom
- 0
- 2 Bedroom
- 0
- 3 Bedroom
- 0
- More Bedroom
- 0
- Efficiencies
- 0
- Units of Ref.
- 0
- Zoning Code
- GR
- Zoning Use
- COM-
- Tax Disrtict
- 10
- Use Area
- 1011
- Tax Abatement
-
- Tax Description
- OTHER COMMERCIAL NEC
- Neighborhood
- 50273
- Total Buildings
- 1
- Acreage
- 0.07200
- Land Use
- PRIMARY
- Legal Depth
- 0.00
- Legal Frontage
- 780.00
- Average Depth
- 0
- Lot Square Ft.
- 3120
- Lot Shape
-
- Topography
- LV