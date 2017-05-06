Common Pleas Foreclosure

Date Filed
May 1, 2017
Case Number
879608
Amount
$69,625.42
Case Type
Foreclosure
Judge
Judge S. Friedman

Plaintiff

Filed by.
U.S. Bank Trust, NA
C/O Caliber Home Loans, 13801 Wireless Way
Oklahoma City, OK 73134

Plaintiff's Attorney

Austin Burwell Barnes III
Sandhu Law Group, LLC
1213 Prospect Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115

Defendant

Paul Kapczuk, Jr., et al.
2119 West 10th Street
Cleveland Ohio 44113
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
GR 
Zoning Use
COM- 
Tax Disrtict
10 
Use Area
1011 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
OTHER COMMERCIAL NEC 
Neighborhood
50273 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.07200 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
780.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
3120 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 
 