Common Pleas Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
May 1, 2017
Case Number
879620
Amount
$7,444.39
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge K. Sutula

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Adam David Jutte
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 West Lakeside Avenue
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Red Wall, LLC, et al.
6368 Pebble Creek Dr.
Independence Ohio 44131
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
6700 FLEET LLC 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
MF-1 
Zoning Use
APT- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
3986 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
STORE W/ WALKUP APTS 
Neighborhood
27075 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.12900 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
40.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
5600 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
586
Basement Type
PRT
Canopy
0
Condition
AVG
Construction Class
D
Date Built
0000
Effective Age
1950
Exterior Walls
CB
Floor Area
2056
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
4
Living Units
4
Single Fixtures
27
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
27
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
9

Building Use

Area
965
Use Description
STGE WHSE BASEMENT
Description
BMT
Area
1234
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
1ST
Area
822
Use Description
RETAIL-STORE
Description
1ST
Area
1930
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
2ND
 