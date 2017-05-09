Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
May 5, 2017
Case Number
14018
Amount
$1,314.38
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Anthony John Giunta Jr.
Anthony J. Giunta, Jr.
25000 Euclid Avenue
Euclid OH 44117

Defendant

Wadsworth A. Jarrell, et al.
1337 East Blvd., Apt. 4
Cleveland Ohio 44106
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
RO-2 
Zoning Use
M-RC 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
8190 
Tax Description
STORE W/ WALKUP APTS 
Neighborhood
26075 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.21800 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
50.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
9500 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
683
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
PR
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1921
Effective Age
1930
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
2730
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
8
Single Fixtures
0
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
40
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
3
Wall Height
12

Building Use

Area
2730
Use Description
STGE WHSE BASEMENT
Description
BMT
Area
2730
Use Description
RETAIL-STORE
Description
1ST
Area
2730
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
2ND
Area
2730
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
UPP
 