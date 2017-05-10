Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
May 8, 2017
Case Number
14022
Amount
$800.21
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Judith Elaine Walker Miles
Cuyahoga Co Prosecutor
Justice Center
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

James A. Shabazz, et al.
1136 Rutherford Road
Cleveland Heights Ohio 44112
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
U3 
Zoning Use
RET- 
Tax Disrtict
440 
Use Area
3838 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
STORE W/ WALKUP APTS 
Neighborhood
28073 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.10700 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
39.40 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
4680 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
917
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
F
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1915
Effective Age
1915
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
1985
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
2
Living Units
2
Single Fixtures
2
Toilet Rooms
1
Total Fixtures
10
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
12

Building Use

Area
1989
Use Description
STGE WHSE BASEMENT
Description
BMT
Area
1985
Use Description
RETAIL-STORE
Description
1ST
Area
1985
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
2ND
 