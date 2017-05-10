Common Pleas Foreclosure

Date Filed
May 3, 2017
Case Number
879763
Amount
$195,041.79
Case Type
Foreclosure
Judge
Judge J. Russo

Plaintiff

Filed by.
K-Com Transport Services, Inc.
1021 East Wallace St.
Fort Wayne Indiana 46803

Plaintiff's Attorney

Jonathan Reid Yoder
DiCaudo, Pitchford & Yoder, LLC
209 S. Main Street, Third Floo
Akron OH 44308

Defendant

Denovo Contractors, Inc., et al.
4400 Easton Commons Way, Ste. 125
Columbus Ohio 43219
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
 
Water
 
Gas
 
Sewer
 
Electricity
 
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
UI 
Zoning Use
IND- 
Tax Disrtict
10 
Use Area
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
LIGHT MFG / ASSEMBLY 
Neighborhood
50434 
Total Buildings
 