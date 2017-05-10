Common Pleas Foreclosure
- Date Filed
- May 3, 2017
- Case Number
- 879763
- Amount
- $195,041.79
- Case Type
- Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge J. Russo
Plaintiff
Filed by.
K-Com Transport Services, Inc.
1021 East Wallace St.Fort Wayne Indiana 46803
Plaintiff's Attorney
DiCaudo, Pitchford & Yoder, LLC
209 S. Main Street, Third Floo
Akron OH 44308
Defendant
Denovo Contractors, Inc., et al.
4400 Easton Commons Way, Ste. 125Columbus Ohio 43219
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)
- Owner
-
- Class
- I
- Road Type
-
- Water
-
- Gas
-
- Sewer
-
- Electricity
-
- 1 Bedroom
- 0
- 2 Bedroom
- 0
- 3 Bedroom
- 0
- More Bedroom
- 0
- Efficiencies
- 0
- Units of Ref.
- 0
- Zoning Code
- UI
- Zoning Use
- IND-
- Tax Disrtict
- 10
- Use Area
- 0
- Tax Abatement
-
- Tax Description
- LIGHT MFG / ASSEMBLY
- Neighborhood
- 50434
- Total Buildings
- 1