Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
- Date Filed
- May 9, 2017
- Case Number
- 14040
- Amount
- $2,152.03
- Case Type
- Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
- Judge
- Board of Revisions
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Gregory B. Rowinski
13810 Carpenter Road
Garfield Hts. OH 44125-5128
Defendant
Johnny Melendez, et al.
3271 West 116th StreetCleveland Ohio 44111
