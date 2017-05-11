Common Pleas Foreclosure

Date Filed
May 4, 2017
Case Number
879845
Amount
$1,008,437.25
Case Type
Foreclosure
Judge
Judge S. Friedman

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Eaton Family Credit Union, Inc., etc.
Co Cooperative Business Services, 8150 Corporate Park Dr., #300
Cincinnati, OH 45242

Plaintiff's Attorney

Jeanna Marie Weaver
Plunkett Cooney
300 E. Broad St., Ste 590
Columbus OH 43215

Defendant

14500 Limited, et al.
1111 200th Street
Euclid Ohio 44117
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
LENNIK ENTERPRISES, LLC 
Class
Road Type
 
Water
 
Gas
 
Sewer
 
Electricity
 
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
U6 
Zoning Use
IND- 
Tax Disrtict
410 
Use Area
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
LIGHT MFG / ASSEMBLY 
Neighborhood
21434 
Total Buildings
 