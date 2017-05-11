Common Pleas Foreclosure
- Date Filed
- May 4, 2017
- Case Number
- 879845
- Amount
- $1,008,437.25
- Case Type
- Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge S. Friedman
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Eaton Family Credit Union, Inc., etc.
Co Cooperative Business Services, 8150 Corporate Park Dr., #300
Cincinnati, OH 45242
Plaintiff's Attorney
Plunkett Cooney
300 E. Broad St., Ste 590
Columbus OH 43215
Defendant
14500 Limited, et al.
1111 200th StreetEuclid Ohio 44117
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)
- Owner
- LENNIK ENTERPRISES, LLC
- Class
- I
- Road Type
-
- Water
-
- Gas
-
- Sewer
-
- Electricity
-
- 1 Bedroom
- 0
- 2 Bedroom
- 0
- 3 Bedroom
- 0
- More Bedroom
- 0
- Efficiencies
- 0
- Units of Ref.
- 0
- Zoning Code
- U6
- Zoning Use
- IND-
- Tax Disrtict
- 410
- Use Area
- 0
- Tax Abatement
-
- Tax Description
- LIGHT MFG / ASSEMBLY
- Neighborhood
- 21434
- Total Buildings
- 0