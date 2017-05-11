Common Pleas Foreclosure

Date Filed
May 4, 2017
Case Number
879849
Amount
$103,122.23
Case Type
Foreclosure
Judge
Judge B. Corrigan

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Deutsche Bank National Trust Co.
C/O Ocwen Loan Servicing, Llc, 1661 Worthington Rd, Ste. 100
West Palm Beach, FL 33409

Plaintiff's Attorney

Michael Reese Brinkman
Gerner-Kearns Co., LPA
809 Wrights Summit Parkway
Ft. Wright KY 41011

Defendant

Sharon Johnson-Sweeney, et al.
973 Royal Road
Cleveland Ohio 44110
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
SWEENEY, ALAN & SHARON JOHNSON 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.23400 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
170.00 
Legal Frontage
60.00 
Average Depth
170 
Lot Square Ft.
10200 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 