Common Pleas Foreclosure
- Date Filed
- May 4, 2017
- Case Number
- 879849
- Amount
- $103,122.23
- Case Type
- Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge B. Corrigan
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Deutsche Bank National Trust Co.
C/O Ocwen Loan Servicing, Llc, 1661 Worthington Rd, Ste. 100
West Palm Beach, FL 33409
Plaintiff's Attorney
Gerner-Kearns Co., LPA
809 Wrights Summit Parkway
Ft. Wright KY 41011
Defendant
Sharon Johnson-Sweeney, et al.
973 Royal RoadCleveland Ohio 44110
