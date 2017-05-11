Common Pleas Foreclosure
- Date Filed
- May 4, 2017
- Case Number
- 879850
- Amount
- $1,008,437.25
- Case Type
- Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge J. Synenberg
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Cardinal Community Credit Union, Inc.
Co Cooperative Business Services, 8150 Corporate Park Dr., #300
Cincinnati, OH 45242
Plaintiff's Attorney
Plunkett Cooney
300 E. Broad St., Ste 590
Columbus OH 43215
Defendant
4445 Limited, et al.
37600 South OvalSolon Ohio 44139
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)
- Owner
- LENNIK ENTERPRISES, LLC
- Class
- I
- Road Type
-
- Water
-
- Gas
-
- Sewer
-
- Electricity
-
- 1 Bedroom
- 0
- 2 Bedroom
- 0
- 3 Bedroom
- 0
- More Bedroom
- 0
- Efficiencies
- 0
- Units of Ref.
- 0
- Zoning Code
- U6
- Zoning Use
- IND-
- Tax Disrtict
- 410
- Use Area
- 0
- Tax Abatement
-
- Tax Description
- LIGHT MFG / ASSEMBLY
- Neighborhood
- 21434
- Total Buildings
- 0