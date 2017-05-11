Common Pleas Foreclosure

Date Filed
May 4, 2017
Case Number
879856
Case Type
Foreclosure
Judge
Judge J. Russo

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Dennis M. Grech
P. O. Box 581
Dover, OH 44622

Plaintiff's Attorney

Jonathan Curtis Mizer
Kyler, Pringle, Lundholm & Durmann
405 Chauncey Ave NW
New Philadelphia OH 44663

Defendant

DVIP Properties and Management Group, LLC
17508 St. Clair
Cleveland Ohio 44110
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
U3 
Zoning Use
RET- 
Tax Disrtict
440 
Use Area
1828 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
AUTO REPAIR GARAGE 
Neighborhood
28073 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.32100 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
100.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
14000 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
SLB
Canopy
0
Condition
SV
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1930
Effective Age
0
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
1770
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
UNH
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
2
Toilet Rooms
2
Total Fixtures
6
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
1
Wall Height
15

Building Use

Area
1770
Use Description
COMM SERVICE GARAGE
Description
1ST
 