Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
May 10, 2017
Case Number
14049
Amount
$979.97
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Anthony John Giunta Jr.
Anthony J. Giunta, Jr.
25000 Euclid Avenue
Euclid OH 44117

Defendant

Tiffany Steele, et al.
4809 Beyerle Rd
Cleveland Ohio 44105
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
Steele, Tiffany & Lanzy, Juliu 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.09300 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
116.00 
Legal Frontage
35.00 
Average Depth
116 
Lot Square Ft.
4060 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 