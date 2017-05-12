Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
May 10, 2017
Case Number
14051
Amount
$410.44
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Hannah Felicia Grossma Singerman
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Unknown Heirs, etc. of James George McKenzie, et al.
Address unknown
Address unknown
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.13400 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
122.00 
Legal Frontage
48.00 
Average Depth
122 
Lot Square Ft.
5856 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 